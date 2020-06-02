In Local News / By Danny Tan / 2 June 2020 10:35 am / 2 comments

There has been a viral message that says those commuting between Penang and Kedah for work – and there plenty who do so – must have an interstate travel permit from the police to cross borders. This has been refuted by the cops, reported by Bernama.

According to Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor, workers travelling between the two neighbouring states would only need to show their work pass and letter from their employer if they are stopped at state border roadblocks.

“Please take note that there is no need (for workers) to obtain such permission from the police to cross the state borders, as long as they show their work pass and letter from their employer,” he said yesterday in Kepala Batas.

Some netizens claimed that they were told to turn back at roadblocks for not having an interstate travel permit. “In the message, the writer claimed that they were asked to turn back at a roadblock mounted at the Sungai Dua toll plaza (southbound). However, there was no such roadblock at the location,” Noorzainy said, adding that the three Penang-Kedah border roadblocks are located at Kampung Jambatan Merdeka, Pinang Tunggal and Permatang Bendahari.

Penang-Kedah border crossings are daily affairs for some, much like how it’s impossible to open up the country for post-lockdown business while having KL-Selangor border control. The government recently announced that interstate travel for emergency cases and for spouses separated by state borders are now allowed.