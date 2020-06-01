In Local News / By Danny Tan / 1 June 2020 10:30 am / 4 comments

Here’s some relief for those separated from their families and spouses due to the current conditional movement control order (CMCO), which allows free travel within a state, but not between states. The CMCO is in place till June 9.

In his daily non-health Covid-19 press conference on Saturday, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that from June 1, which is today, the government will again allow interstate travel for emergency cases and for spouses separated by state borders. Emergencies include deaths and medical cases.

These travels were previously allowed with police permission, but were stopped for the Hari Raya festive period. Those who need to cross state borders for work will also be allowed to do so from today. Of course, all interstate travel still require police permission.

“Interstate travel is not allowed unless it is for emergencies such as deaths or for medical reasons. We also allow those who need to travel between states for work. For instance, if you live in Seremban but work in Putrajaya,” Ismail Sabri said.

“After receiving advice from the police on the MCO, we have agreed that couples or families who are living far apart are allowed for interstate travel to visit one another starting June 1, which is this Monday,” he added.

Before you jump into the car for that long-awaited reunion with the family, remember to get police approval.