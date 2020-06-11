In Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / 11 June 2020 5:10 pm / 1 comment

Public transport services in the country are now allowed to operate at full capacity, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said. Buses, ferries and trains, including LRT and MRT which allow standing passengers can now ply routes at full load, he said.

“Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are in place and operators must ensure it is followed by the passengers. This includes wearing face masks at all times while on public transport, downloading the MySejahtera application and providing hand sanitisers,” the minister said according to The Star.

Similarly, express buses and e-hailing service providers are now also allowed to operate at their vehicles’ full capacity and with no time limit, compared to during the movement control order (MCO) when night travel was not allowed and passenger capacity aboard buses were halved, while e-hailing service providers could only operate until 10pm and were limited to two persons in a car.

In addition to registering either manually or via the MySejahtera app, temperature checks must be conducted before occupants board express buses. Face masks must be used by both drivers and passengers throughout the journey, and the vehicle must be sanitised and cleaned after each trip taken by express buses or e-hailing providers, and payment transactions must also be cashless, the minister said.

On Tuesday, Rapid KL CEO Abdul Hadi Amran announced that the firm’s trains and stations will do away with social distancing rules upon commencement of the RMCO on June 10. This was dismissed by the senior minister on the same day, who said that Rapid KL had no authority to lift social distancing measures, as this is under the scope of the National Security Council and the government.

From June 10, the recovery movement control order (RMCO) replaced the conditional movement control order (CMCO), and this has allowed interstate travel again. The RMCO remains in effect until August 31.