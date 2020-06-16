Proton has something for the frontliners that have been serving our country throughout the Covid-19 pandemic period. The carmaker is giving frontliners or their immediate family members free insurance for five years. Personal accident insurance that is, not auto insurance.
“Malaysia has made great strides in fighting the battle against Covid-19, thanks to our brave frontliners working tirelessly to safeguard our health,” the company said on social media.
“As a show of gratitude, Proton presents the Proton Cares Programme. Frontliners or their immediate families who purchase any of our Proton models will be entitled to enjoy free personal insurance coverage of up to RM50,000 for five years, covering death, accidental death, and permanent disability,” it said.
This free PA insurance – underwritten by MCIS Insurance – is for five years, with coverage of up to RM50k. As mentioned, it’s not a health insurance plan with a medical card, but a PA insurance that will payout should the person insured pass away, or suffer permanent disability due to an accident.
Prior to this, Proton donated face shields to frontline medical practitioners and provided 50 units of the Proton X70 to the health ministry for the transport of medical staff.
Yesterday, the carmaker released its new price list with sales tax exemption factored in. From now till the end of 2020, Proton models are up to RM7,000 or 5.7% cheaper.
Comments
Terima Kasih to Proton for caring about us frontliners. Together with your contribution of free car service during MCO and faceshield donations, you really have a heart of gold.
Thank you Geely China for teaching human morals to Proton. Now Proton is going to the right direction by doing charity activities such as giving free PA insurance to our frontliners. Without China’s Game-Changing guidance, I dont think Proton would do something like this
Xiexie CEO Dr. Li Chunrong , goodspeed Proton…
Kudos to Proton! Yet another reason why we truly love you in all our hearts (except those minority bangang salesmen here).