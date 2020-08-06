In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 August 2020 1:28 pm / 0 comments

Ahead of the Malaysian launch of the 2020 BMW Motorrad R18, expected sometime in October, the boys from Munich commissioned the R18 Dragster from custom builder Roland Sands. Drawing on his extensive experience racing motorcycle as well as family involvement in drag racing, Sands stamped his touch on the R18 with a host of machined components.

Since the R18 is designed from the get go to be easily customisable, Sands deleted the easily removable rear sub-frame, replacing it with a thickly padded drag style rear end. Milled aluminium parts, a Roland Sands Design speciality, is used extensively throughout the R18 Dragster.

While many of the changes made to the base R18 are cosmetic, some additions needed some work. The forks from the Rnine T “Heritage” bike were grafted in while S1000RR super bike radial-mount brakes are used to give the R18 Dragster some serious stopping power.

Roland Sands design touches to the R18 Dragster include custom made brake and clutch master cylinders,modified front and rear fenders, a milled aluminium headlight bezel and engine casings as well as a host of other small parts. The exhaust system from the R18 has been replaced with a stainless steel twin megaphone exhaust.

There are also two Roland Sands Design options for the R18 – “Machined” and “2-Tone-Black” – which come with alternative sizes to the stock wheels. Other goodies include speedometer housings, handlebar clamps, risers, handlebar grips, hand levers and mirrors as well as engine housing trim elements, filler caps and intake silencer covers.

For Malaysia, the 2020 BMW Motorrad R18 First Edition will be officially launched in October and priced at RMRM156,500. Limited to only 18 units for Malaysia, the R18 First Edition comes in a classic black finish and white pinstriped paintwork along with chrome accents, a seat badge as well as a “First Edition” chrome badge on the side covers.