By now, most of us should already be familiar with the habits of the new normal, forced upon us by Covid-19. Things like wearing a mask in public, scanning QR codes and temperatures checks have become part of daily life. Businesses too have had to adjust to the new normal, taking into account social distancing and hygiene.

If everyone follows the standard operating procedures (SOPs), there’s little to worry about, and there’s certainly no need to put off servicing your car – what needs to be done, needs to be done.

Perodua, which sells four out of 10 new cars in Malaysia these days, resumed operations nationwide in May after a two-month closure brought about by the movement control order (MCO). Outlets opened their doors to customers on a staggered basis from May 12, all with new SOPs in place.

The video above was produced to allay customer fear and to list the SOPs that the company has incorporated to the car servicing process. First, walk-ins are not welcome and appointments have to be made either by calling the SC or by the UFirst app.

On the day, turn up alone (don’t bring your family/friends) and wear a mask. Do the usual QR code/temp check/hand sanitiser entry routine and follow all social distancing markers – avoid the X.

That’s what you have to do. On P2’s part, they’ve closed cafeterias and kids play areas, and are using hospital-grade cleaning products to clean the facilities regularly. Your car will be sanitised before the servicing starts, and once again before the keys are handed back to you. All touch points are covered – click on the images below to see more. Lastly, cashless payment by card is encouraged.

In June, Perodua announced the extension of operation hours of selected service centres and body and paint (B&P) hubs. Some outlets are now open from 8am to 9pm in Peninsular Malaysia and 7.45am to 8.45pm in East Malaysia, every day except Sundays.

As for the Myvi fuel pump issue affecting higher mileage cars made before October 2019, wait for the letter from Perodua. Upon receiving the Invitation to a Quality Inspection letter, proceed to make an appointment for the part replacement job.