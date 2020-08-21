In International News, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 21 August 2020 8:14 pm / 1 comment

Those that frequently travel between Singapore and Malaysia will probably be familiar with the idea of carrying both an EZ-Link and Touch ‘n Go (TnG) card to either pay for tolls or even public transport. Well, those two cards are now combined into one with the launch of the new EZ-Link x Touch ’n Go Motoring Card.

Billed as Southeast Asia’s first dual-currency, cross-border contactless smart card, it offers travellers the convenience and flexibility of payment options in both countries. The card securely hosts two electronic wallets, including the EZ-Link wallet in Singapore dollars and the TnG wallet in Malaysian ringgit.

The card can be used for electronic road pricing (ERP) payments, highway tolls, checkpoint toll charges, parking fees, as well as public transport fares in both countries. Both companies have previously announced the plan to create a combi card back in April 2019, and its launch coincides with the reopening of both countries’ borders under the reciprocal green lane (RGL) and periodic commuting arrangement (PCA) schemes.

“It has certainly been a challenging period for everyone where cross-border travel has been restricted, but we look forward to the gradual and safe reopening of the border between Singapore and Malaysia,” said Nicholas Lee, CEO of EZ-Link.

“Our EZ-Link x Touch ‘n Go Motoring Card will bring a new level of convenience for motorists who have to travel between the countries often, and offer added safety and flexibility in contactless payment options. The card is the first-of-its-kind in the region, and we are committed to continue working with our partners to pioneer new innovations that cater to the varied needs of Singaporeans,” he added.

In terms of availability, the card has been released in limited stock on the official EZ-Link online store on Lazada Singapore at SGD7 (RM21) with no preloaded credit, as of August 17. Subsequently, the card will be made available for sale at selected 7-Eleven stores in Singapore at SGD10 (RM30), inclusive of SGD3 (RM9) load value in the EZ-Link wallet from September onwards.

Users can top up either wallets housed within the card at regular channels in their respective countries.

Unfortunately, the EZ-Link x Touch ‘n Go Motoring Card is only for for Singapore-registered vehicles travelling between Singapore and Malaysia. Foreign-registered vehicles will still need to use an Autopass to pay for all entry and exit fees while travelling across Singapore’s borders.