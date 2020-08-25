In International News, McLaren, Technology / By Mick Chan / 25 August 2020 11:36 am / 0 comments

McLaren has revealed the new carbon-fibre architecture that will form the basis of its future electrified models, and which has been fully developed and manufactured in-house at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre in Sheffield, United Kingdom. The carbon-fibre tubs for the McLaren GT and the Speedtail are produced by Austrian firm Carbo Tech, reports Autocar.

The first production car to be based on the new architecture will be a hybrid, slated for launch next year, and the new flexible architecture will use ‘world-first’ processes and techniques to reduce mass while at the same time improve the car’s safety attributes, said McLaren.

“Our advanced expertise in lightweight composites processes and manufacturing, combined with our experience in cutting-edge battery technology and high performance hybrid propulsion systems means we are ideally placed to deliver to customers levels of electrified, high performance motoring that until now have simply been unattainable,” said McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt.

This new architecture will enable McLaren to make the transition to fully electric supercars, the British carmaker added. Flewitt previously told the magazine that his ambition was to launch this hybrid at the same weight as ‘the outgoing car’, referencing the limited-production P1.

It was reported earlier that McLaren has planned for its new hybrid sports car to debut later this year, one which will be powered by an all-new V6 hybrid powertrain. This will be a future Sports Series model underpinned by this new carbon-fibre structure, adding electrification to a range that is currently comprised of the 600LT, 570GT and 540C.

The electric drive systems for the forthcoming hybrid V6 powertrain will also be compatible with McLaren’s V8 engines, which opens the door to even more potent performance in future models. As it stands, this is a plug-in hybrid setup that offers up to 32 km of purely electric range, and McLaren plans to have every model in its line-up electrified within four years.

The P1 will be succeeded by a new electrified Ultimate Series model in 2024, and the modular hybrid drive system will likely offer considerable gains on the electrified Speedtail’s outputs of 1,050 PS and 1,150 Nm of torque. This, along with Super Series models such as the 720S, 765LT, Senna and the GT are each powered by variations of the M840T 4.0 litre biturbo flat-plane crank V8 engine.

