13 April 2020

McLaren has begun working on the successor to the iconic P1 hypercar, and it will crown the Ultimate Series model range when it’s introduced in 2024. Company CEO Mike Flewitt has gone as far as telling Autocar that the car will be electrified, and it will either be a hybrid or pure electric. For now, it looks like a hybrid powertrain is more likely.

“I like EVs. I’ve driven them a lot lately and for regular use. They’re responsive, refined and have incredible performance. But the charging times are really restrictive. Take the 765LT as an example. We know a lot of customers are going to take that to the track. If it were an EV, you would be looking at maybe 30 minutes of running time and then plugging it in until the next day. That’s not a persuasive position,” Flewitt noted.

When speaking of performance, Flewitt emphasised that McLaren doesn’t build cars for the sole purpose of breaking sprint records. “[Outright speed] is not the car’s purpose, it’s a consequence of the attributes we’ve designed into it,” he said.

The news outlet is of the opinion that the forthcoming P1 will use a split hybrid system, where an electric motor will power the front wheels, while the rear axle is driven by a regular or electrified petrol engine. It’s unclear if the Ultimate Series cars will continue using the famed M838 3.8 litre flat-plane V8 engine, or use the new smaller but highly boosted hybrid V6 engine.

Apparently, weight concerns can be mitigated by employing a smaller battery pack that weighs less, and it’s likely to use the company’s existing Carbon MonoCage II platform. “As a lower-volume manufacturer, our strategy is built around one platform, so we might need an EV platform for certain markets and a hybrid platform for other markets or sectors.”