Proton is appealing to owners of the Proton Perdana to bring their vehicles to authorised service centres as soon as possible to replace potentially faulty Takata passenger airbag inflators, if they haven’t already done so. In January last year, the national carmaker issued a recall for 6,432 units of the Perdana built from 2012 to the end of August 2018 – Perdana cars built after this date are unaffected.
“Thanks to the joint efforts of our staff and dealers, Proton managed to contact our customers and have performed the airbag inflator replacement exercise. There are 6,342 units affected and as of August 18, 2020, our service outlets have replaced 5,625 units, or 87.5% completion,” said Roslan Abdullah, CEO of Proton Edar.
The company is pressing the matter as the service fix is part of a global initiative for cars equipped with Takata airbags, including the pre-facelift and current versions of the second-generation Perdana. The sedan is based on the eighth-generation Honda Accord, which is also involved in the global Takata airbag recall.
It adds that the action taken is in accordance with the Defect Information Report (DIR) issued by the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) of America that requires the replacement of non-desiccated passenger inflators, which Proton has already started doing from January 2019.
Affected Perdana owners will have their vehicle’s airbag inflator replaced free of charge, and the process will take about an hour to complete. Once again, the company says that no other Proton models are affected by this recall as a different vendor supplies the airbags used in them.
“The safety of our customers is of the utmost importance. However, we have not been able to connect with all affected owners due to obsolete or incomplete contact information. Therefore, we would like to urge all Proton Perdana owners who have not had their passenger airbag inflators replaced to call our service centres to book an appointment as soon as possible,” added Roslan Abdullah.
The Proton Perdana. Owners please go replace the airbag. But Proton, what were you thinking? How was rebodying a last generation product going to return profit?
Goody! Then instead we will have DSG recall https://paultan.org/2020/07/20/volkswagen-malaysia-recalls-dsg-in-2011-2015-golf-polo-jetta-passat-cc-beetle-cross-touran-scirocco/ and granny can come here to complain why Proton didn’t take Accord for Perdana, right. Facepalm.
It was never meant to make tons of money. Rarely any hallmark models ever do that, just ask Lexus. Which was the reason they’d re-engineered Honda Accord rather than develop new platform from scratch saving them time and money.
Why those 22.5% perdana owners or drivers do not want to send in car for faulty airbags replacement program?
It’s 12.5% not 22.5%
