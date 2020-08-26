In Local News / By Mick Chan / 26 August 2020 5:01 pm / 0 comments

Upgrading works to the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) around the Taman Melati junction in Gombak has completed, and it is fully opened to road users today, Bernama reported.

“On a normal day, about 80,000 to 120,000 vehicles enter and exit the Gombak Toll Plaza and it worsens during the balik kampung rush, when the number of vehicles (passing through) could reach 180,000, (and) cause critical congestion,” works minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

“It is hoped that this project can benefit road users and help reduce congestion at the MRR2 and the Gombak Integrated Terminal, which is still under construction,” he said, adding that the upgrading project cost RM106.83 million, and involved widening the section of the route from three lanes to five lanes.

The MRR2 upgrading project was implemented through a design-and-build contract, where the allocation was obtained through the Public Private Partnership Facilitation Fund, channelled by the Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) within the prime minister’s department, according to the report. This project commenced on September 13, 2016 and was fully completed on August 2, 2019, with a defect liability period of two years until August 2, 2021.

This project would also aid access to the Gombak Integrated Terminal, disperse traffic congestion and reduce travel times, as well as to create a more comfortable public service chain for the Klang Valley and the city centre, the works minister said. The terminal will be fully completed by April or May next year, he added.