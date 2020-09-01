In Bikes, Local Bike News, Vespa / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 September 2020 12:07 pm / 0 comments

After its launch back in 2017, the 2020 Vespa Sei Giorni II Edition is now in Malaysia, priced at RM34,500. The price excludes road tax, insurance and registration but for a limited time comes with a 36-litre Vespa top box and Vespa GTS windscreen.

Commemorating the 1951 Sei Giorni Internazionale race in Varese, Italy, the Squadra Corse Vespas competed in a gruelling six-day competition across unpaved roads. In that edition of the race, the Vespa team garnered nine competition medals, beating purpose built off-road motorcycles.

For the Sei Giorni II – Sei Giorni meaning “Six Days” – a slightly revised version of the Vespa 300 HPE engine is used, giving a 12% increase in power and an 18% increase in torque. The 278 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill puts out 23.8 hp at 8,250 rpm and 26 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm.

Styling on the Sei Giorni II is differentiated form the standard 300 GTS by the mudguard mounted headlight and exposed handlebar as well as a bronze top fairing. A Grey Titanio paint job, along with the number “6” adorning the front cowl and right rear bodywork further sets apart the Sei Giorni II from the standard model.

Rolling on 12-wheels 120/70 and 130/70 rubber front and rear, respectively, the Sei Giorni II uses single hydraulic brake discs on the fort and back wheels, with two-channel ABS as standard. Fuel is carried in a 8.5-litre tank and a storage compartment is found under the 790 mm tall seat.