3 September 2020

It has been a while since we have heard anything from Suzuki motorcycles in Malaysia but for our riding friends Down Under, Suzuki Australia has issued the Shogun and Samurai accessory packs for the 2020 Suzuki Katana. Priced at AUD$ 1,499 (RM4,543) for the Shogun pack and AUD$ 595 (RM1,803) for the Samurai, these accessory packs add a functional “dress up” touch to the Katana.

The pricier Shogun pack has more components, naturally, and carbon-fibre features prominently. The lightweight material is used to give a sporty touch to the front fender and clutch cover as well as the starter and alternator covers.

In addition, the Shogun pack lets the rider add a two-tone coloured seat and a smoked fly screen to the instrument binnacle. Included are sliders for the front and rear axles and a decal trim set to complete the look.

For the Samurai pack, the price reflects the smaller number of components involved. Aside from common components shared with the Shogun pack such as the seat, fly screen and decal trim seat, a carbon-fibre look-a-like tank pad and protective decals for the side covers, as well rim decals, are supplied.

The Katana carries a 999 cc, inline-four that produces 147 hp at 10,000 rpm and 108 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm. In Malaysia, the Suzuki Katana retails for approximately RM78,000.