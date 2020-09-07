In Cars / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 September 2020 11:42 am / 6 comments

Pending the gazetting of the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Malaysian Transport Ministry will soon be regulating the operation of micromobility vehicles. Falling under the definition of micro mobility vehicles are low electric powered vehicles such as e-scooters and e-bicycles, which typically have a governed top speed of below 50 km/h.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said this in a Facebook post on his page, illustrated by a video of a person riding an electric powered unicycle on the highway with other road traffic passing on the right and left. Wee said operating micromobility vehicles on public roads poses a serious safety risk and should be regulated before a serious incident occurs.

Micromobility vehicles that fall under the definition of the amended Bill will have registration and require a licence to operate, if appropriate. A ban on the use of such vehicles on public roads will also be imposed.

According to the wording of the Bill, currently passed by the lower house of Parliament and awaiting Senate approval later this month, the definition of “micromobility vehicle” means “any vehicle that is propelled by electrical means, an internal-combustion engine or a combination of electrical means, an internal-combustion engine or human power, and having a maximum speed of 50 km/h.”

Another clause in the Bill states that “the definition of “traffic”, by substituting for the words “bicycles, electric bicycles, tricycles” the words “micro mobility vehicles””. In Singapore, regulations on Personal Mobility Devices were issued after several accidents.

In the island nation, e-scooters are banned from footpaths and public roads. However, use of such is allowed on park connector network and cycling paths.