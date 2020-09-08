In Cars, Chevrolet, International News / By Gerard Lye / 8 September 2020 3:16 pm / 0 comments

The C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was first revealed back in July last year and has caught the eyes of tuning companies, including Tra-Kyoto, the company behind Pandem and Rocket Bunny body kits. As such, it’s no surprise that there’s now a widebody kit for the mid-engined sports car, and here it is.

The whole set will cost you USD7,000 (RM29,155) and includes a front lip, side skirts, a rear wing and large fenders over the wheels. Of course, you can buy these parts separately, although getting the full kit would make more sense aesthetically.

What’s not mentioned on the company’s official website are the deep-dish alloy wheels and air suspension package that gives the car its lowered stance. Also absent are any performance upgrades, so if you want more power from your ‘Vette, you’ll need to look up Hennessey Performance or ProCharger for some forced induction oomph.

In stock form, the C8’s LT2 6.2 litre naturally-aspirated V8 makes 495 hp and 637 Nm of torque, which is good for a zero to 97 km/h (0-60 mph) time of under three seconds. A Tremec-developed eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is also standard, with no option for a manual.

