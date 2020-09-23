In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 23 September 2020 12:33 pm / 28 comments

More info on the Proton X50 from the recent City Preview event is trickling in, in addition to what we’ve shared with you from the media preview in Tanjung Malim last week. We’ve seen the X50’s claimed fuel consumption figures, and now here’s another claim – one with regards to the testing that went into the new model.

It’s no secret that the Proton X50 is essentially a right-hand-drive Geely Binyue a.k.a. Coolray in some markets. But the Proton X50 is the first RHD version of the B-segment SUV, and as we’ve seen with the Geely Boyue-to-X70 conversion, there’s a fair bit more to be done than just flipping the steering wheel. The X50 has 406 parts that are different from the Binyue, for instance. Local content is 40% at launch.

It has now been revealed that the Proton spent 75,000 man hours on testing the X50, and has completed 1.9 million km of local road testing of the SUV, which is claimed to be “tuned for Malaysian roads”. We’ve been told that it’s not the full-blown “Proton Ride and Handling” package but minor adjustments on the Binyue, like what they did for the CKD X70.

Why are we still seeing camouflaged mules running around despite the X50’s launch being just around the corner? We posed the question to X50 vehicle programme executive Mohd Haizam Bin Ghazali (basically, he’s the man in charge for all things X50, like a programme manager) and he confirmed that test cars are still piling on the miles.

Mohd Haizam explained that while production of the X50 started in mid August in Tg Malim, Proton has not completed the development of the car, and there’s still work to be done. The X50 test mules that are still on the road are the continuation of reconfirmation activities, and there’s also some validation work to be completed. Also still running are audit cars for quality. More on the work behind Geely-to-Proton, LHD-to-RHD conversions here.

Also mentioned at the City Preview customer event is that the Adaptive Cruise Control function – which allows the car to follow, stop and turn autonomously, keeping you in lane with steering assist – works at speeds of up to 150 km/h, just like on the X70 Premium.

The top 1.5 TGDi Flagship version of the X50 comes with the full ADAS pack that includes autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, lane keeping assist, auto high beam and blind spot monitoring with a door opening warning. There’s also a parking assist system that enables autonomous parallel and perpendicular parking moves, something even the X70 Premium doesn’t have.

We’ve already covered the X50 extensively from the media preview that happened last week, and you can check it out here. Below are the spec-by-spec differences that we know so far. Bear in mind though that all the images you see here are of the range-topping Flagship – Proton has yet to reveal the other variants in the metal.

2020 Proton X50 1.5T Standard

Gets as standard:

1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder MPI engine

Around 150 PS and 226 Nm of torque

Seven-speed (wet) dual-clutch automatic transmission with manual mode (no paddle shifters)

Four airbags (front and side)

LED headlamps and DRLs

17-inch alloy wheels

Quad exhaust pipes

Full carbon fibre-print bodykit

Fabric seats

Rear air con vents

Digital instrument cluster

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment unit

Reverse camera

Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold

2020 Proton X50 1.5T Executive

Adds on:

Six airbags (front, side, curtain)

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Automatic headlamps

Front fog lamps

Leatherette seats

2020 Proton X50 1.5T Premium

Adds on:

Tyre pressure monitoring system

18-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers

Powered driver’s seat

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit

360-degree camera

2020 Proton X50 1.5 TGDi Flagship

Adds on:

1.5 litre turbocharged direct injection three-cylinder engine

177 PS and 255 Nm of torque

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Dual-tone exterior (black roof and pillars)

Panoramic sunroof

