More info on the Proton X50 from the recent City Preview event is trickling in, in addition to what we’ve shared with you from the media preview in Tanjung Malim last week. We’ve seen the X50’s claimed fuel consumption figures, and now here’s another claim – one with regards to the testing that went into the new model.
It’s no secret that the Proton X50 is essentially a right-hand-drive Geely Binyue a.k.a. Coolray in some markets. But the Proton X50 is the first RHD version of the B-segment SUV, and as we’ve seen with the Geely Boyue-to-X70 conversion, there’s a fair bit more to be done than just flipping the steering wheel. The X50 has 406 parts that are different from the Binyue, for instance. Local content is 40% at launch.
It has now been revealed that the Proton spent 75,000 man hours on testing the X50, and has completed 1.9 million km of local road testing of the SUV, which is claimed to be “tuned for Malaysian roads”. We’ve been told that it’s not the full-blown “Proton Ride and Handling” package but minor adjustments on the Binyue, like what they did for the CKD X70.
Why are we still seeing camouflaged mules running around despite the X50’s launch being just around the corner? We posed the question to X50 vehicle programme executive Mohd Haizam Bin Ghazali (basically, he’s the man in charge for all things X50, like a programme manager) and he confirmed that test cars are still piling on the miles.
Mohd Haizam explained that while production of the X50 started in mid August in Tg Malim, Proton has not completed the development of the car, and there’s still work to be done. The X50 test mules that are still on the road are the continuation of reconfirmation activities, and there’s also some validation work to be completed. Also still running are audit cars for quality. More on the work behind Geely-to-Proton, LHD-to-RHD conversions here.
Also mentioned at the City Preview customer event is that the Adaptive Cruise Control function – which allows the car to follow, stop and turn autonomously, keeping you in lane with steering assist – works at speeds of up to 150 km/h, just like on the X70 Premium.
The top 1.5 TGDi Flagship version of the X50 comes with the full ADAS pack that includes autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, lane keeping assist, auto high beam and blind spot monitoring with a door opening warning. There’s also a parking assist system that enables autonomous parallel and perpendicular parking moves, something even the X70 Premium doesn’t have.
We’ve already covered the X50 extensively from the media preview that happened last week, and you can check it out here. Below are the spec-by-spec differences that we know so far. Bear in mind though that all the images you see here are of the range-topping Flagship – Proton has yet to reveal the other variants in the metal.
2020 Proton X50 1.5T Standard
Gets as standard:
- 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder MPI engine
- Around 150 PS and 226 Nm of torque
- Seven-speed (wet) dual-clutch automatic transmission with manual mode (no paddle shifters)
- Four airbags (front and side)
- LED headlamps and DRLs
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Quad exhaust pipes
- Full carbon fibre-print bodykit
- Fabric seats
- Rear air con vents
- Digital instrument cluster
- Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment unit
- Reverse camera
- Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold
2020 Proton X50 1.5T Executive
Adds on:
- Six airbags (front, side, curtain)
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Automatic headlamps
- Front fog lamps
- Leatherette seats
2020 Proton X50 1.5T Premium
Adds on:
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- 18-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers
- Powered driver’s seat
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit
- 360-degree camera
2020 Proton X50 1.5 TGDi Flagship
Adds on:
- 1.5 litre turbocharged direct injection three-cylinder engine
- 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque
- Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
- Dual-tone exterior (black roof and pillars)
- Panoramic sunroof
GALLERY: 2020 Proton X50 1.5 TGDi Flagship
GALLERY: 2020 Proton X50 colour options
GALLERY: 2020 Proton X50 official images
Comments
X50 testing still ongoing. Earlybird buyers doin free testing, better make early SC appointment yo
You forget that testing is still ongoing and the car not yet on sale. By the time they are available at showrooms, it would have done its target 100,000km road tests. You can be assured that car durability & reliability wouldn’t be a problem by the time you accept delivery.
Early buyers are at LEAST assured of near 2million (that’s MILLIONS!) km testing done. Rest assured.
No matter what it is, Proton Reliability is greater with longer distance than Honda. Plus with less maintenance for Proton with low price
LIKE: X50, Vios Facelift, Almera and Persona
DISLIKE: City, HRV, BRV, CIVIC
Sayonara to Civic, HRV, CRV, City, BRV, Jazz
Yeah, just make sure the absorber mount doesn’t give way soon like the X70. My new X70 had loud sounds coming from absorber mount after just 1 week of ownership. This is the CKD. Understand the part is made by APM and Kayaba. Ridiculous and still haven’t received the replacement parts till now. Its been 2 months. So, Dr Li, you should check on your supplier’s quality, their products etc. If not, just use those that are manufactured in China like the CBU units. Had high hopes for Proton but with this issue, not too sure anymore. Nice car to drive though, though fuel may not be as economical as the Japs. And full of technology. But the absorber mount issue, imagine do they conduct their PDI diligently.
See, told ya they have part issues
You mean honda also got part issues, lol
Your Japanese car fuel pump dah tukar ke belum?
No worries, understood that even though there is issues for X70 but P1 always give better satisfaction to the customers. Meanwhile honda also got issues but with many broken parts. And coming out from SC, another headache again.
(Like) X50
(Dislike) HRV
(The X50 has 406 parts that are different from the Binyue, for instance. Local content is 40% at launch.)
Kudos to Proton for their excellent engineering and localisation efforts. Sadly I can’t say the same for Aruz, 90% is still same as Toyota Rush.
mari honda showroom
Bring it on
What?! Auto high beam?…Such a feature to show how stupid is today’s drivers…
Disability in controlling standard switches, turning on headlights during bright sunny days, throwing high beam whenever computer think, use daytime running lights at night, turned on fog lamps and feel the car move faster…And still forgot to turn on signals when turning or change lane.
Just like smart phones getting smarter but users getting dumber. Automotive industry nowadays needs dumb road users. Or else wont sell. Just like the smart phone users, the users are the product for the advertisers, not the phone itself.
make sure it really up to standard…don’t be like ‘old’ proton, power window also took few generation to solved…haha
Well done Proton for checking car build quality.
Nice!
Impressive.
Tuned for malaysian roads…….I guess it might referring to road with multiple huge bonggol, potholes, family-loaded genting climbing, and water wading capability(from flash flood). Maybe kerb climbing (when car parks cannot be found).
The mighty X50 can take all these punishment.
1.9km test. If going at speed of 90km/h that means the car have mean running non stop for nearly 3 years. Something doesn’t add up
Paultan – “We’ve been told that it’s not the full-blown “Proton Ride and Handling” package but minor adjustments on the Binyue, like what they did for the (slightly stiffer tuned ) CKD X70”.
Understood for the 90% of the mass market.
Meaning the Fully Tuned reserved for the ss sport variant in the coming future, Good then selling the Standard tuned for enough profit ro prepare for the niche variant Manual with fullblown P1 Ride & handling when they have enough fund to so
Are they sure they tested it 75000 hour..it take 8 to 9 year if it OTR 24 hour
Sheesh… getting my hopes up. If it were fully proton handling I would want compare it to CX-3
This is how really works that make feel better and comfort
Don’t really believe car manufacturers press release after the whole dieselgate thing realised car makers are full bs