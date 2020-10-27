Ahead of its launch in Europe later today, photos of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 have been leaked, showing a slew of updates and upgrades for this very popular naked sports bike. Most obvious visually for this generation of the MT-09 is the LED projector headlight and under belly exhaust.
From information received, Yamaha has updated to Crossplane triple in the MT-09, we presume for Euro 5, but no word on a displacement increase or power numbers. What is new is the addition of an up-and-down quick shifter, a performance mod very necessary for the quick revving nature of the MT-09’s engine.
Also upgraded is the brake master cylinder, now a radial unit, with twin radial-mount callipers on the front wheel. The forks on the upcoming MT-09 have also seen a major upgrade, coming with adjustability, previously a major omission on the outgoing model.
The instrument panel is a full-colour TFT-LCD display compared to the previous monochrome LCD panel and much larger in size. It is interesting to note the display in the photo shows a ‘D 4’, which we think corresponds to riding modes, along with a traction mode.
Styling remains much the same, following Yamaha’s “Darkness” concept. Launch of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 takes place later today in Europe and paultan.org will bring you information as and when it becomes available.
Comments
im sure the updates are immense, but i dont quite like how it looks.
headlamp looks ugly to me.. lost the sexiness.
This “update” is more akin to a heavily-reworked model. Almost everything is different, no doubt to bring the fight to the latest Street Triple.
Unfortunately, the styling is a huge miss for me. The current Tracer 700, R models & even the latest MT-25 are far more elegant looking. Yam has regressed here & the Darkness ethos (probably best exemplified by the current MT-09) just appears cobbled together from the frame up.
Plus points for the new beam frame, handlebar controls, display (TFT?), brake system.
Genuinely disappointed in the looks, 2 thumbs up for the mechanical upgrades.
Here’s hoping that there’s also a 2021 MT-10 refresh (overdue as it is) that it looks far, far better than this. And that its brought in. Otherwise the other good looking hypernakeds (subjectively) remain the 2020 SDR, Katana & the SFV4 (looking forward to the obvious V2 guise).