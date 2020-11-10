In Cars, Hyundai, International News, Technology / By Matthew H Tong / 10 November 2020 2:09 pm / 1 comment

Hyundai Motor Group and tech giant Nvidia have announced the Nvidia Drive ‘connected car’ platform, which is an entirely new infotainment system for the conglomerate’s next-generation vehicles.

All Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models will be equipped with Nvidia Drive from 2022 onwards. Yes, that includes entry-level cars as well, although it’s presently available on the Genesis G80 and GV80. Nvidia Drive includes a hardware and software stack, offering audio, video, navigation, connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI)-based ‘connected car’ services. The companies said this system is perpetually updateable, so its AI features will only get better over time.

Hyundai Motor Group senior vice president of electronics, Paul Choo said: “The Nvidia Drive platform is proven – it is scalable, energy-efficient and has the performance to support our next generation of software-defined vehicles.” It’s also an open platform (with deep learning capabilities) enabling other partners to provide relevant services to owners.

Nvidia vice president of autonomous vehicles, Ali Kani said: “Nvidia brought consumer electronic functionality and a graphics-rich user interface to infotainment systems more than a decade ago. Now, we are once again transforming these systems through the power of AI, helping Hyundai Motor Group increase safety and value, along with enhancing customer satisfaction, throughout the lifetime of the vehicle.”

Hyundai and Nvidia have been working together since 2015, and is currently developing an advanced digital cockpit that is due to be launched in late 2021. More details regarding Nvidia Drive and other in-car technology developments will be announced in the near future.