Alongside the new Lexus IS, the facelifted LS has also made its launch debut in Thailand, just a few months after the brand’s refreshed flagship sedan was revealed in July this year. Customers in the country will get four variants of the LS to choose from, starting with the base LS 350 Luxury that is priced at 11.55 million baht (RM1,558,270), which is then followed by the LS 500 Executive that goes for 13.11 million baht (RM1,768,679).

Further up the range is the LS 500h Executive that retails at 14.53 million baht (RM1,960,284), and beyond that is the LS 500h Pleat Executive for 15.86 million baht (RM2,139,683). If you’re wondering why there’s a significant price gap between the LS 500h variants, that’s the because the more expensive of the two comes with Lexus’ intricate and beautiful Kiriko Cut Glass trim package (click here to see the extensive work required to create it).

In terms of engines – all LS variants are petrol-powered, with the LS 350 being powered by an 8GR-FKS 3.5 litre naturally-aspirated V6 that pushes out 315 PS (311 hp) at 6,600 rpm and 380 Nm of torque from 4,800 to 4,900 rpm. The mill drives the rear wheels via a 10-speed automatic, allowing for a zero to 100 km/h time of 6.5 seconds, while the average fuel consumption is 10.8 km/l (9.3 l/100 km).

Meanwhile, the LS 500 gets a Dynamic Force engine in the form of the V35A-FTS, which is a 3.5 litre twin-turbo V6 with 421 PS (415 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 600 Nm from 1,600 to 4,800 rpm. This variant gets the same 10-speed auto as the LS 350, but the higher outputs contribute to a quicker century sprint time of just five seconds, while fuel consumption is quoted at 10.3 km/l (9.7 l/100 km).

The LS 500h gets a hybrid powertrain consisting of an 8GR-FXS 3.5 litre NA V6 with 299 PS (295 hp) at 6,600 rpm and 350 Nm at 5,100 rpm. The electrification aspect comes in the form of an electric motor rated at 179 PS (177 hp) and 300 Nm, which works with the Multi-Stage hybrid transmission for a total system output of 359 PS (354 hp).

With this setup, the zero to 100 km/h time is pinned at 5.4 seconds, with fuel consumption being the highest of the bunch at 14.9 km/l (6.7 l/100 km). All variants are electronically limited to a top speed of 250 km/h and feature Lexus’ Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) and air suspension systems as standard. Also on is a drive mode system with six options – Eco, Comfort, Customise, Normal, Sport S and Sport S+.

The LS range in Thailand is also quite equally equipped, as all four come with acoustic glass, triple-beam LED headlamps with BladeScan Adaptive High Beam System (AHS), LED DRLs and taillights, a tilting and sliding moonroof and an illuminated entry system.

Other items fitted include a digital instrument cluster, four-zone climate control, an ambient lighting system, powered rear window and rear door sunshades, keyless entry and start, a 12.3-inch infotainment display, 23-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, a second-row touchscreen operation panel, a head-up display, as well as powered front (28-way) and rear (22-way) seats with memory function, heating and ventilation.

It’s comprehensive in the safety and driver assistance departments either, as standard features include Vehicle Dynamic Integrated Management (VDIM), traction control, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), ABS, EBD, brake assist, hill start assist, Pre-Collision Safety System (PCS), Lane Change Assist, a blind spot monitor, Lane Tracing Assist, rear cross-traffic alert, 12 airbags, a panoramic view monitor, parking assist, and adaptive cruise control.

As for differences, the LS 500 and LS 500h variants benefit from a digital rear-view mirror, rear-seat entertainment displays behind the front seatbacks, an ottoman and lumbar support for the rear seats, along with 20-inch aluminium wheels (with 245/56 tyres). The lesser LS 350 misses out on these features and gets smaller 19-inch wheels instead.

Additionally, the LS 350 comes with open pore wood trim in either Ash Burl or Walnut finishes, while the LS 500 and LS 500h Executive gets fancier Laser Cut trim. As mentioned earlier, only the LS 500h Pleat Executive receives Kiriko Cut Glass trim. Affluent Thai customers will get 10 exterior finishes to pick from, and depending on their choice, the interior colours can either be Black, Hazel or Crimson and Black.