In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 5 December 2020 8:43 pm / 0 comments

While the conditional movement control order (CMCO) for Kuala Lumpur and Selangor has been extended to December 20, the government has announced it is easing certain restrictions that were put in place when the CMCO was reinstated on October 14.

These are the lifting of inter-state and inter-district travel restrictions. As of Monday, December 7, all inter-state and inter-district movement is allowed without the need for police permission, except in enhanced movement control order (EMCO) areas, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in his non-health briefing earlier this evening.

Additionally, the limit on passengers travelling in a vehicle is also being removed. Ismail Sabri said that as of December 7, vehicles will be allowed to carry occupants based on their designated allowable capacity, essentially bringing things back in line with that during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period.

“We will no longer limit the number in vehicles. The total is based on the seating capacity. If the usual car’s seating capacity is four, then it is four. If a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) has seating capacity for seven, then it is seven, based on vehicle capacity,” he said.

When the CMCO was first announced, the rules allowed only two persons from the same household in private vehicles and three persons in a taxi or ride-hailing service vehicle, including the driver. On November 13, this was revised to three persons from the same household being permitted to travel together in a private vehicle.

As part of the lifting of inter-state and inter-district travel restrictions, Ismail Sabri said that the police will no longer carry out roadblocks based on Covid-19 prevention measures across the country from Monday, and will instead focus on compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).