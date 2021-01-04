In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 4 January 2021 10:54 am / 20 comments

Alongside the new Toyota Fortuner, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) also teased the facelifted Innova, which gets its own registration of interest page. The refreshed MPV was first introduced in Indonesia in October last year, bringing with it some styling and equipment changes.

On the former, the latest Innova swaps out its hexagonal grille for a smaller, trapezoidal-shaped unit, which is framed by chrome trim along its sides and lower edge. The horizontal slats that are part of the grille insert are now finished in dark grey instead of chrome, and the bridge the MPV’s sharper headlamps.

Other notable changes include reshaped fog lamp sections, which are more vertically inclined to better frame the face of the vehicle, joined by a new bumper. Not a great deal has changed at the rear, as the L-shaped taillights remain identical to before, with only darkened edges to highlight the clusters.

2020 Toyota Innova Venturer

In Indonesia, the Innova is also available in Venturer guise, which adds on elements like a shroud at the base of the front bumper with additional chrome trimmings, while the grille insert gets darkened chrome bits. This look is shown in UMWT’s teaser, along with a set of dark, five-spoke wheels. Inside, the dashboard is carried over from the pre-facelift model, with some minor updates in regards to trim and equipment.

In terms of engines, the Indonesian-spec Innova comes with a choice of a 1TR-FE 2.0 litre four-cylinder petrol engine or a 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel. Both can be had with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

The latter makes 139 PS and 183 Nm of torque, while the diesel unit outputs 149 PS at 3,400 rpm and 342 Nm of torque when paired with the manual gearbox. Torque is slightly increased for the oil burner with the six-speed auto, to 360 Nm of torque. The current Innova sold in Malaysia only comes with the 1TR-FE and automatic gearbox, and this is expected to be the case with the facelifted model.

GALLERY: 2020 Toyota Innova facelift (Indonesia market)