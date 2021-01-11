In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 11 January 2021 10:54 am / 0 comments

Many people were fans of the original Proton Suprima S. The car was easy on the eyes, had the right proportions, and drove reasonably well, too. Wouldn’t it be nice, then, for a successor come along? Well, these renderings by Theophilus Chin ought to give us a taste.

We’re not sure if you could tell, but the donor car appears to be the Ford Focus Mk4. One could tell from the window surrounds and wing mirrors, as well as the front apron and rear bumper design. Certain elements of the front fascia are clearly borrowed from the X50, such as the headlights, Infinite Weave grille design, and the Proton roundel. Even the SUV’s 18-inch dual-tone wheels and red brake calipers are featured here.

At the back, the LED tail lights are clearly inspired by the X50, and the Proton script on the satinated chrome trim harks back to the original Suprima S. Further down you’ll find a chunky diffuser (this one is similar to the Focus Mk4 in design) with quad exhaust tips.

Other features seen here include LED DRLs in the front bumper, gloss black-painted roof with panoramic sunroof, shark fin antenna, rear spoiler with integrated third brake light, and eight parking sensors – four behind, four up front. This is quite a departure from the Suprima S renderings we saw just last year, no?

As for the likelihood of the Suprima heading to production, let’s just say that it won’t happen, for now at least. Theo calls this the H50, but before you get all excited about its prospects, Geely doesn’t have a hatchback quite like this in its portfolio. The onus is on Proton, one might say.

The national automaker is currently focused on the growth of its domestic sales, strengthening its product line-up by launching new SUVs and updating existing models. But tell us, what do you think of this Proton ‘H50’? Fancy the way it looks? Comment, below.