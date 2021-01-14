In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 14 January 2021 11:55 am / 0 comments

In line with the second movement control order (MCO), the government has updated the standard operating procedures (SOP) for nationwide public transport, with very little change from that seen prior to the MCO.

All bus and train services will be allowed to operate as usual, and at full capacity, except for Sabah. For buses, these include public transport buses (express, stage and mini) as well as chartered buses and those used for the transport of factory workers and tourists. The latter were already allowed to transport the full capacity of passengers from June last year.

However, in the case of Sabah, public transport and school buses will be permitted operate only at 50% capacity, and will be district-limited in their travel range.

As for rail, all KTM (ETS, inter-city and Komuter) and Prasarana/Rapid Rail (MRT, LRT and Monorail) services, as well as the KLIA ERL, will continue to run as normal. While operational hours for rail services are from 5am to 12 am, the service is only available for passengers from 6am to 11pm.

Earlier, Prasarana had announced that all Rapid KL had announced that rail and bus services will continue to operate as usual during the MCO period, and will follow the frequency that was last updated on December 29 last year.

Meanwhile, taxis and ride-hailing providers will be able to carry a maximum of two passengers onboard, and rides can be provided from 6am to 12am, similar to that determined during the introduction of the conditional movement control order for Selangor, KL and Putrajaya last October.