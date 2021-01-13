In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 13 January 2021 11:39 am / 1 comment

With a fair amount of industries allowed to remain open in this second round of MCO for certain states, Prasarana has announced that all Rapid KL rail and bus services will continue to operate as usual during the movement control order period.

As for now MRT, LRT and Monorail services will follow the frequency that was last updated on December 29, 2020. All Rapid KL’s rail services will run from 6am till midnight, with train frequencies ranging from 3.5 minutes to 14 minutes, depending on peak/off-peak hours and the time of day.

The public transport operator, in its announcement on social media yesterday, urged commuters to always practice the 3Ws (wash, wear and warn) and avoid the 3S (sesak, sempit dan sembang dengan jarak yang dekat, or 3Cs in English, which is crowded places, confined spaces and close conversations). Now read that again in the health director-general’s voice.