In Local News / By Danny Tan / 18 January 2021 10:44 am / 0 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) has launched Ops Covid-19, which will see it collaborate with the police in enforcing movement control orders (MCO, CMCO and RMCO) from now till January 26 nationwide.

According to JPJ, Ops Covid’s main target is the compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOP) that have been laid out by the government’s national security council, as well as other offences under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), Land Public Transport Act (PAD) 2010 and the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act (LPKP) 1987.

JPJ says that it has deployed 1,200 officers to assist the PDRM throughout the period of the MCO, CMCO and RMCO nationwide. The three strategies are patrols on main state roads and highways, roadblocks that focus on public vehicles, and inspection and monitoring at major bus terminals and the TBS.

The department says that this integrated approach has to be taken to halt the spread of the pandemic, which is worsening due to the local communities’ disregard of the SOPs. It is asking for full cooperation from the rakyat throughout the MCO/CMCO/RMCO enforcement period.

With JPJ in the picture, there’s more reason now to avoid the roads if you’re not heading out for essentials.