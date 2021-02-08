In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 8 February 2021 12:05 pm / 1 comment

Porsche has put up a livestream site for the new 911 GT3, which is set to make its global debut on February 16, 2021. Not only do we get a debut date for “the youngest member of the 911 GT family,” there’s also a shadowy teaser to go along with it.

The provided image gives us a glimpse of the 911 GT3’s rear end, which sports a swan-neck wing that looks a lot more elegant than what was seen on previous test mules. The track-biased sports car will also feature unique styling cues not found on a regular 992-generation 911, all of which are aimed at promoting more downforce.

As for specifications, there’s nothing official just yet, but there are a bunch of details from earlier reports that we can rely on. One of the biggest updates is the use of double-wishbone front suspension, which is typically reserved for the company’s race cars like the 911 RSR, and is also present on the latest 911 GT3 Cup.

Replacing the MacPherson struts used previously, the front double wishbones will mark the first time a road-legal 911 uses such a setup. The car will also have a much stiffer chassis, along with larger brakes and tyres for good measure.

The new 911 GT3 will carry over its predecessor’s 4.0 litre naturally-aspirated flat-six engine, albeit revised to produce 510 PS. That’s the same figure offered by the swansong 991-gen 911 Speedster and 10 PS more than the outgoing 911 GT3.

Capable of revving to 9,000 rpm, the engine drives the rear wheels via a six-speed manual or an optional seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. All that grunt will propel a car that is said to weigh the same as before, despite the 992-gen model it is based on being larger in size.

We’ll only get final details about the new 911 GT3 next week, after which we’ll have to wait again to see when and if Porsche plans to release more models for the current 911 range. Based on the spyshots we received, the company still has the subtle 911 GT3 Touring and even more hardcore 911 GT3 RS on the way.

GALLERY: 992 Porsche 911 GT3 spyshots