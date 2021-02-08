In Cars, Lamborghini, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 8 February 2021 8:01 pm / 0 comments

The Lamborghini Urus is a little over three years old now, having first made its debut in production guise at the end of 2017. The facelifted super sport utility vehicle, as Lamborghini puts it, has been sighted by our spy photographers in Arjeplog, Sweden for cold-weather testing, alongside a current production model.

At first glance the front end of the Urus development unit here appears unchanged, however the layout of the intake slats have been revised, where the hexagonal shapes of the current production model give way to a more simplified arrangement of horizontal elements, and the LED daytime running lights appears to have remained the same shape, though the main beam elements are likely to have been revised.

Even with the camouflage foil in place, a hint of the mid-upper crease line is still visible above the door handles, as are the vents located just aft of the front and rear wheelarches. The tail lamp housings appear as before, without each side joined through the middle of the tailgate as on its MLB Evo-underpinned VW Group stablemates, the Audi Q8 and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

The tailgate and rear bumper/diffuser assembly appear very similar to those of the current production model, albeit with each pair of the quad tailpipes on each side now diagonally slightly staggered rather than the current level arrangement, though it remains to be seen if it is merely a quirk of development bodywork. Like the exterior, changes to the cabin of the Urus can be expected to be sparing.

The current, purely internal combustion 4.0 litre biturbo V8 could carry on with slight gains in power and torque, as well as efficiency, while electrification of the Urus was initially expected to arrive “before the turn of the decade, or last year.

The Urus has been slated to gain a hybrid powertrain from the outset, said a Lamborghini insider told Auto Express shortly after the model’s debut in 2017. The most logical route to electrification on this MLB Evo platform would be the powertrain in the 680 PS/900 Nm Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.

For now, the updated Lamborghini Urus is expected to make its debut later this year or early in 2022.