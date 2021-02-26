In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 26 February 2021 1:03 pm / 0 comments

Senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has stated that there is no ruling that those travelling in a vehicle must be from the same household or have the same address in their identification documents, according to a report by The Star.

During a press briefing yesterday, Ismail Sabri explained that during the first movement control order (MCO), the ruling at the time was only two persons from the same household were allowed to travel in one car. Following this, with the conditional and recovery movement control orders (CMCO and RMCO), the number of occupants per vehicle was permitted up to the seating capacity of the vehicle.

“When we started to allow the same in MCO states, we made it clear that the number of passengers is based on the car’s capacity. We did not say that passengers have to come from the same address,” said Ismail Sabri. The clarification comes after it was claimed that some drivers had been compounded for having passengers in their car who were not from the same house or shared the same address.

On a separate topic, Ismail Sabri also said parents who are sending their children to schools in different districts or states will not need to seek police permission beforehand. Instead, they will only need to show letters issued by the school at police roadblocks.

“The technical committee on the MCO has agreed that police permission is not needed when travelling for this purpose. Parents can just show the letter issued by schools on their children’s enrolment to the police manning roadblocks,” he commented.

The MCO is currently in effect in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang and Johor, and will come to an end on March 4. The rest of Malaysia is now under the CMCO, with the exception of Perlis that is under the RMCO.