The Malaysian government has announced through the national security council (MKN) that the number of occupants per vehicle is now permitted up to the seating capacity of the vehicle, effectively lifting the two-per-car occupancy limit put in place in January for the recent implementation of the movement control order (MCO). This will take effect from Friday, February 19, 2021.
“We have allowed those living under MCO some flexibility after hearing public appeals,” senior minister (security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in his briefing today. On Tuesday (February 16), the current MCO for Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang and Johor was extended until March 4, while Putrajaya is now under CMCO, and not the MCO that Kuala Lumpur is subject to.
The 10 km radius limit has also been lifted, though inter-district and inter-state travel is still banned. According to Ismail Sabri, the 10 km radius limit is no longer relevant as many businesses have already been allowed to open.
In addition to seating capacity, the government has now also relaxed the two-per-table seating limit for dine-in patronage of food and beverage outlets, now subject to the size of the table and with one-metre physical distancing between patrons as well as between tables stipulated.
As before, the increased permissible seating capacities are applicable within one’s own area. In any case, do continue to only travel when necessary, and maintain the best possible hygiene practices. Stay safe.
