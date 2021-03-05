In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 5 March 2021 12:00 pm / 0 comments

Porsche recently added a new Cross Turismo variant to the Taycan range, so customers will now have two version of the all-electric model to choose from, be it the standard sedan or a rugged wagon. However, the German carmaker isn’t stopping at just two variants, and could expand the line-up further, according to Autocar.

Taycan product chief Stefan Weckbach told the publication that the company is considering additional variants, including a version of the Cross Turismo that is less off-road-focused. It will still retain the wagon body style, but without the plastic body cladding, increased ride height and Gravel drive mode.

Think of it as the Taycan equivalent of the Panamera Sport Turismo, with the latter’s moniker likely being a good fit for such a model. “I can’t tell you today if we are really going for something like that,” Weckbach said, adding that “the platform is perfect for future additional product ideas, and we are thinking in different directions.”

The modularity of the J1 platform could also spawn coupe and convertible versions of the Taycan, although Weckbach said this is highly dependent on market demand before any development work can begin.

On the mention of demand, Porsche customers have requested for an entry-level 4 version of the Taycan sedan, which is available with the Cross Turismo. The base Taycan comes with rear-wheel drive, with the next step up being the 4S.