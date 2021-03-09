In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 March 2021 9:41 am / 0 comments

To celebrate 20 years of the Yamaha TMax, Yamaha Europe has issued a special edition for this maxi scooter. Produced in a limited production run of 560 units, the 20th Anniversary TMax receives a host of dress-up parts.

Decked out in a Tech Graphite paint job matched with bronze coloured wheels, this commemorative edition of the TMax also gets panels and front fenders made from forged carbon-fibre. Differing from the usual woven carbon-fibre typically used in automotive applications, forged carbon-fibre is made from a paste of fibres shaped in a hydraulic press, giving a marbled appearance.

The seat is also differentiated from the standard TMax with sporty styling and contrasting yellow stitching. Completing the look of the 20th Anniversary TMax is special edition graphics and numbered badge celebrating two decades of the TMax.

Taking the TMax 560 Tech Max as its basis, the 20th Anniversary TMax is the top-of-the-range in Yamaha’s scooter catalogue. This means the special edition TMax comes with riding conveniences such as electric windshield, cruise control, heated grips and seat as well as adjustable rear suspension.

The standard equipment list also includes Led lighting, smart key, TFT-LCD instrument panel, traction control and riding modes. Braking is done with twin hydraulic discs on the front wheel and the TMax rolls on a 15-inch wheels front and rear.

In the engine room, the 20th Anniversary Yamaha TMax is powered by the two-cylinder 560 cc, DOHC liquid-cooled power plant, producing 47 hp at 7,500 rpm an 55.7 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm. Purchase of the 20th Anniversary TMax is online via Yamaha Europe’s website.



