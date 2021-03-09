In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 9 March 2021 10:08 am / 2 comments

It has been some time since we heard anything about the Honda Connect telematics system for our market, but we’ll finally have a lot more information tonight, as Honda Malaysia is set to reveal all via an event scheduled for 8pm on its official Facebook page.

As we’ve previously reported, Honda Connect is a suite of technologies that covers three main categories: safety, security and convenience. It isn’t known what model will be the first to feature the system, although the latest City is a likely candidate, particularly the range-topping RS e:HEV hybrid variant.

Within the safety category, there’s automatic collision detection, which should be an SOS system that contacts emergency services in the event of an emergency like a crash. There’s also security alarm detection that alerts owners when the car’s alarm is triggered, while speed alert function warns drivers if they exceed a certain speed.

For security, owners have access to geo-fencing alert that informs then if their vehicle leaves the range of pre-determined safe zones, with such a feature being useful for those who lend their Honda to others. On a related note, emergency contacts can also be set so drivers know who to call in the event of a problem, while the “find my car” function makes it easy to locate a vehicle.

Lastly, the functions in the convenience category allow owners to control various aspects of their Honda, including the ability to remotely start the engine, set pre-conditioning as well as enable the door locks and lights. These are done through a mobile app, along with the ability to monitor things like fuel level, battery status (likely on the hybrid variant), along with the status of the locks and airbag. Automatic service reminders also ensure you are kept up to date on vehicle maintenance.

Honda Connect has been available in Thailand since 2018, where it is offered on a variety of vehicles, including the latest City in both petrol and hybrid variants, powered by a Telematics Control Unit (TCU).

Other brands already offer a telematics system here like Mercedes me connect and BMW ConnectedDrive. Away from the premium segment, UMW Toyota Motor offers the Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) for the Corolla (requires a subscription), and the system is also found in the Vios.



