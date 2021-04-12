In Benelli, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 April 2021 10:21 am / 1 comment

New entry into the Malaysian supercub market is the 2021 Benelli R18i, in two model variants, the Standard, available in black or red, and the Special Edition in blue. Pricing is RM7,999 for the R18i Standard and the Special Edition R18i goes for RM8,299, with prices excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

As can be seen, the R18i uses the Benelli RFS150i as a basis, but with variations to the front cowl and lighting, as well as an upgrade in the engine department. The R18i carries a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC mill displacing 174 cc with power claimed to be 18 hp at 9,500 rpm and 15.1 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox with chain final drive

For lighting, the R18i comes with a projector beam headlight, LED DRLs and tail lights as well as a full digital instrument panel. The monochrome display shows all the necessary information including speed, two odometers, battery level, tachometer, fuel gauge, clock and gear indicator.

In terms of running gear, the R18i follows the specifications of the RFS150i, with single brake discs, sized at 240 mm for the front and 220 mm for the rear. Suspension is done with non-adjustable upside-down forks, Kayaba monoshock adjustable for preload and 17-inch wheels shod in 80/80 rubber in front and a 120/70 tyre on the rear wheel.

Fuel is carried in a 4.8-litre tank, and the R18i weighs 126 kg overall with the seat placing the rider 787 mm off the ground. For the R18i Special Edition, for the RM300 premium over the Standard model, it comes equipped with span adjustable brake and clutch levers, while Benelli Malaysia provides a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects, whichever comes first.