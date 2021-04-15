In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Anthony Lim / 15 April 2021 2:18 pm / 0 comments

Malaysian e-bike maker Treeletrik has signed a partnership to supply 200,000 units of its 100% electric motorbikes to Indonesia via distributors PT Pasifik Sakti Enjiniring and the Nahdatul Ulama Board (PBNU). The multi-year deal, which is valued at US$274 million (RM1.13 billion), will see a minimum of 10,000 units being exported to Indonesia in 2021, followed by up to 90,000 units in 2022 and 100,000 units in 2023.

Aligned with the Indonesian government’s Acceleration of the Battery-Based Electric Motor Vehicle Programme, the Indonesian parties are optimistic about demand and have set sales targets at 10,000 units for 2021 and completing the 200,000 units by end of 2023.

The agreement will see Treeletrik supply its electric motorbikes to be jointly marketed by PT Pasifik Sakti Enjiniring – which handles electric motorbike brand MOLINUS (Motor Listrik Nusantara) – and PBNU for the Indonesian market.

The new electric motorbike range, which includes the T-70 and T-90, features the company’s signature quick swap lithium battery technology. With an average speed of 65-90 km/hour, the e-motorbikes have a travel range of 85 to 120 km and costs RM0.01 (one sen) to RM0.02 (two sen) to run per km, based on the Tenaga Nasional electricity rate at RM0.571 / KwH charging at its highest tariff.

In preparation to fulfil its growing order books, the company is investing in its assembly, production and marketing facilities, initially in Selangor and later at a new facility in Gebeng, Pahang in Malaysia. A joint venture is also in the pipeline between Treeletrik and PT Pasifik Sakti Enjiniring to establish an assembly plant in Indonesia, in anticipation of growing demand for the electric motorcycles in the republic.

Treeletrik began exporting an estimated 50 units of electric motorbikes to Thailand and Indonesia in 2020, and the he deal makes the company the first regional supplier to export units in ASEAN. Other markets Treeletrik is eyeing as potential customers include the Philippines and Cambodia.

“Treeletrik is a pioneer in bringing true electric motorbikes from Malaysia to the ASEAN region and beyond, spearheading a new way of mobility. We are thrilled to further our efforts on the regional stage through this partnership in Indonesia to provide a transportation option that is clean, safe, and affordable. Our 100% electric motorbikes offer customers long-term cost savings and more importantly contribute towards an overall positive impact to the environment,” said Treeletrik CEO Datuk Viswananthan Menon.

