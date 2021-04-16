In Audi, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 16 April 2021 3:10 pm / 0 comments

Audi has teased the forthcoming debut of an e-tron fully electric model at Auto Shanghai 2021 on April 19 with a sole, partial image of the vehicle, with no further accompanying information. This comes shortly after the global debut of the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron electric SUVs yesterday, and along with these, the forthcoming car will join the e-tron GT quattro and RS e-tron GT in Audi’s pure EV line-up.

Based on the sole image available, the forthcoming model appears to have a strong performance slant with its deeply dished alloys enclosing front brakes with red calipers. From its low-slung bonnet and rubber band-thin tyres with minimal wheel arch gap, this certainly does not appear to be an SUV, though a production version will surely allow for more suspension travel.

The headlamps on this model are much slimmer than those on the e-tron GT, while that car’s slim, upper intake have made way for an enclosed upper section, though the side intakes now appear larger. The e-tron badge is located in the middle of the lower intake.

The forthcoming e-tron model will be one size smaller than the e-tron GT

While the e-tron GT is underpinned by the J1 platform that is the basis for the Porsche Taycan, the teased forthcoming model is likely to be a concept that previews Audi’s first model to be based on the PPE architecture that is being co-developed with Porsche.

This will be one size below the e-tron GT, and will be an A5 Sportback-sized four-door coupe. The platform was being developed for full-size luxury models for both brands across sedan and SUV bodystyles, and which can be adapted to different lengths and track widths. This model has also been reported to feature an 800 V electrical system, and can accommodate 350 kW charging.

This concept will be a showcase for the platform that will form the basis for models likely to be pure EV versions fo the A6 Avant, A7 Sportback, A8, Q7 and Q8, Autocar reported in 2019.