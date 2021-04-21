In Bikes, Local Bike News, SYM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 April 2021 10:21 am / 0 comments

After a teaser announcement in November 2020, the 2021 SYM Jet X 150 scooter was given a Malaysia media preview, with pricing expected to be between RM8,000 and RM10,000. The Jet X 150 will hit authorised SYM Malaysia dealers this May or June 2020.

Motive power comes from a 149.6 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill that produces 12.3 hp at 8,000 rpm and 12 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Power gets to the ground via a CVT gearbox and belt final drive and the Jet X rolls on 14-inch wheels, shod in 100/90 and 110/80 tyres font and rear, common tyre sizes in the Malaysian market.

Braking is done with single hydraulic disc brakes on either wheel and during the launch, the assembled media were informed an ABS version will coming soon. The front end of the Jet X is held up by non-adjustable telescopic forks and the back end is held by by three-position preload-adjustable shock absorbers.

7-litres of fuel is held in the tank and overall weight is claimed to be 140 kg. An 18-litre compartment is found under the seat, accommodating a single full-face helmet.

An LCD instrument panel displays all the necessary information and LED lighting is used throughout along with LED DRLs. Other riding conveniences include a USB charging port in the front cowl, keyless start and an 18-litre storage compartment is found under the seat.