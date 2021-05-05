In Benelli, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 May 2021 5:35 pm / 0 comments

New and updated for the China market is the 2021 Benelli Tornado 302R, with more aggressive and modern styling with the use of all-new bodywork. The previous model Benelli 302R was sold in Malaysia under distributors MForce Bike Holdings, priced at approximately RM23,000 in 2017, though upon enquiry with contacts inside the company about the updated Tornado T302R coming into the country, paultan.org was told, “no decision has been made on the matter yet.”

Complementing the new design style and body panels of the Tornado 302R is full LED lighting including a projector Led high beam and LED DRLs. The visage of the Tornado 302R, in keeping with the rest of the bike, presents a purposeful facade and incorporates some aerodynamic considerations.

At the back, the pillion seat unit appears to be higher set than previous, placing the rider in a deep pocket. As shown in the press photographs, the 2021 Tornado comes in new colours and graphics, in what appears to be yellow, red or silver/black colour combos.

The engine room remains the same, a parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, fed by EFI with DOHC, now made compliant for the Euro 5 emissions standard. Power is listed as 35 PS with 27 Nm of torque, down from the previous model’s 38.1 hp at 12,000 rpm and 28.4 Nm torque at 9,000 rpm.

However, this shortfall is made up with a reduction in overall weight to 182 kg from 190 kg, although this makes the Tornado 302R a bit on the heavy side for the quarter-litre class. Other fitted equipment includes a TFT-LCD digital instrument screen, hydraulic disc brakes front and rear with ABS, upside-down forks, 14-litre fuel tank and six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch.