In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 6 May 2021 4:47 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai has begun teasing its upcoming micro SUV, which is currently codenamed AX1, ahead of a debut reportedly set to take place this year. The model is said to be for the international markets, with India being one of them, although we’ll have to wait for the Korean carmaker to reveal it first.

The two teaser images give us a glimpse of the AX1’s headlamps and taillights, with the former appearing to showcase the company’s trend of a dual-tier setup. In it, we see a circular projector unit integrated into the bumper with an LED ring that acts as the daytime running light. Above that, there’s another cluster that is likely for the car’s turn signals, while bits of a mesh intake can be seen.

Meanwhile, the rear taillights have an intricate triangular pattern that will certainly make it stand out from the crowd. Previous spyshots of the AX1 suggest this look will be carried over into production along with a boxy profile, squared wheel arches and broad C-pillars. IndianAutosBlog reports that the AX1 will be positioned below the Venue, making it the brand’s smallest SUV when it arrives.

Underpinned by the same K1 platform used by the Grand i10 Nios, the AX1 is claimed to be around 3.7-3.8 metres long. While there are no technical and powertrain details for now, the pint-sized SUV is expected to use the A-segment hatchback’s 1.2 litre four-cylinder petrol engine, with lower-end variants adopting the Santro’s 1.1 litre powerplant.

When it its launched in India, the AX1 will compete against the upcoming Tata HBX as well as existing models like the Mahindra KUV100 and Suzuki Maruti S-Presso.