In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 22 July 2021 12:16 pm / 0 comments

Shortly after unveiling the limited edition Ferrari F8 N-Largo, Novitec introduced a new upgrade kit for the SF90 Stradale. It’s a lot more dialed back, so it’s perfect for those who seek some extra power without altering the factory look.

In stock form, the SF90’s 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 produces a combined total of 1,000 PS and 800 Nm, thanks to three electric motors. An all-new eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission helps propel the SF90 from standstill to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, and will go on to a top speed of 340 km/h.

What Novitec is offering is its high-performance exhaust system, which raises output to 1,033 PS and 858 Nm of torque. Active flaps can be specified, but the kit includes twin stainless steel tailpipes with carbon-fibre embellishers. The cabin can also be customised in different materials and colours.

Other upgrades include Novitec sport springs which lower the ride height by 30 mm up front and 25 mm at the back, adding prominence to the new Vossen forged wheels. This can be had in up to 72 colours including the featured Bronzino shade, with the front measuring 9.5J x 20 (255/35 tyres; same as stock) and 12J x 21 with 325/35 (stock SF90 gets 20-inch rear wheels with 315/30 rubbers) for the back.

No changes have been made to the hybrid system, which means the standard 7.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack (housed behind the seats) continues to offer an all-electric range of up to 25 km. When operating in electric mode, the car will use just the two electric motors on the front axle (effectively making it the first front-wheel drive Ferrari when in pure electric mode), and can top out at 135 km/h.