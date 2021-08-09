In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 9 August 2021 6:38 pm / 0 comments

In case you missed the news, Toyota Astra Motor (TAM) has officially stopped offering TRD Sportivo models in Indonesia, rebranding it entirely to GR Sport. Models from the Agya and Fortuner have all been rebranded, and that includes the Yaris.

There are four variants of the Yaris GR Sport on offer, with prices starting from 268.8 million Rupiah (RM79k) for the 1.5 S M/T to 284 million Rupiah (RM83k) for the range-topping 1.5 S CVT. There are two versions for each model, one with three airbags and the other with seven.

Looking at the kit, it’s basically identical to the Yaris TRD Sportivo from before, so no changes have been made inside and out. It gets a full body kit for a sportier look, comprising a front lip, rear lip with integrated diffuser, roof spoiler, and GR Sport side skirts. The seven exterior colour options remain on offer – Citrus Mica, Orange, Red Mica, Grey, Silver, Super White, and Attitude Black Mica.

Inside, there’s notable use of red contrast accents, such as the stitching on the leather-wrapped steering wheel, fabric seats, centre armrest and door inserts. CVT variants get shift paddles, but all Yaris GR Sport models ship with the same seven-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Power comes from the familiar 1.5 litre dual VVT-i four-cylinder engine, developing 107 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. A choice of five-speed manual or CVT with seven virtual ratios can be had, and all Yaris GR Sport models ride on 16-inch wheels as standard.

For safety, it gets VSC, hill-start assist, ABS with EBD and brake assist, and Isofix child seat anchor points on the two outer rear seats. There’s no advanced driver assist systems like the Yaris 1.5 E and G in Malaysia, which are fitted with pre-collision system, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure alert, 3D panoramic view monitor, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, front digital video recorder and Vehicle Telematics System (VTS).