In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 18 August 2021 2:44 pm / 0 comments

With this year’s New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) cancelled, there’s a little uncertainty as to when we’ll get to see the new 2022 Subaru WRX. Even so, Subaru of America is continuing its teaser campaign for the performance sedan with a new video on its Facebook page.

As with previous teasers, we get to see an orange WRX throwing up plenty of dust in a desert, but this time, there’s a little more of the car on show if you pause the video at certain points. First up, the overall profile doesn’t look that dissimilar to the outgoing WRX, but the vertical lines behind the front fenders are now gone.

Not a lot of the front fascia is seen here, but the rear does get showcased yet again in the video. Suffice to say, it bears a passing resemblance to the Viziv Performance Concept from 2017, with cues like a kicked-up boot lid, slimmer and more angular taillight clusters, and what seems to be a light strip running across the width of the trunk through the Subaru badge.

Other things shown include the WRX’s six-speed manual transmission, which will be paired with an engine that has a redline of 6,000 rpm. That’s 600 rpm less than the outgoing model, and backs the general notion that the new car will get the FA24F 2.4 litre turbocharged flat-four engine used in the Ascent that revs up to the same limit.

The boxer unit in the three-row SUV serves up 260 hp and 376 Nm of torque, which isn’t that far off from the current, United States-spec WRX that packs a smaller-displacement 2.4 litre engine making 268 hp and 350 Nm. Of course, expect the new WRX to have more power compared to the Ascent when it makes its debut, with an STI version likely to get a larger power bump. It isn’t known if there will be a CVT option, but Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system will be standard fitment.