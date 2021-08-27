In Local News / By Danny Tan / 27 August 2021 11:38 am / 0 comments

Puspakom has announced the temporary closure of two branches for the disinfection and sanitisation process. The outlets – Segamat in Johor and Miri in Sarawak – will remain closed until further notice.

As usual, all payment made in advance for appointments scheduled during the closure will be automatically refunded. One will have to make a new appointment when the branches reopen. Should you receive it, ignore the MyPuspakom appointment reminder.

Note that the vehicle inspection company is no longer allowing manual check-ins, and only customers with the MySejahtera app showing low risk status are welcome. This is after Puspakom found that some customers were writing down false details in the log book, which affects contact tracing should there be Covid-19 cases at its premises.

As the grace period for expired reports and due periodic inspection is to end on September 30, there has been a surge in demand for Puspakom services. The reopening of car factories and showrooms after an enforced break are also adding to the pressure. As such, Puspakom has announced that its mobile inspection unit truck and mobile van services are now operating seven days a week, from Monday to Sunday.