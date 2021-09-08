In Local News / By Danny Tan / 8 September 2021 3:47 pm / 0 comments

BHPetrol recently announced the winners of its “Mudah Menang” grand finale contest, which saw three very, very lucky people take home RM33,333 in cash and 100,000 ePoints each. Another three lucky folks walked away with RM3,333 cash and 30,000 ePoints each.

The main prize winners are Mustaqim bin Ibrahim from Serendah, Selangor; Pang Jik Ing from Ayer Tawar, Perak; and Pua Shiau Lin from Petaling Jaya, Selangor. The special prize category RM3,333 winners are Chin Yee Wah from Bukit Tengah, Penang; Kumaran a/l Kuppusamy from Banting, Selangor; and Mohd Siraz bin Rameli from Shah Alam, Selangor. All of them received the prizes in a recent virtual presentation ceremony.

At the online event, BHPetrol also presented the monthly prize of one Apple iPhone 12 64GB and one Apple iPad Gen 8 to two winners as well as the weekly prize of 100,000 ePoints to three winners for each week. In total, there were 51 winners in the Mudah Menang contest.

The contest was an easy one to join. All BHPetrol customers had to do was purchase petrol or diesel and/or any items from participating BHPetromart stores during the contest period. Each purchase had to be swiped with a valid eCard or scanned with the eCard mobile app. An accumulated spend of RM30 equalled to one entry.

“The contest was held as part of the company’s on-going marketing activities to generate interest and awareness for all the petroleum products and convenience retailing services available at about 400 BHPetrol service stations nationwide. BHPetrol organises regular and various exciting marketing programmes and contests for all our customers to reward them for their support and loyalty. Do stay tuned for more upcoming great promotions soon,” said BHPetrol CEO Leslie Ng.

Ng also reminded everyone to be vigilant about Covid-19 and to adhere to all SOPs. He stressed that all BHPetrol stations practice strict health and safety standards to ensure customers’ peace of mind.