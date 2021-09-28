In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 September 2021 11:54 am / 2 comments

Joining the Kawasaki Z900RS retro bike in the lineup is the 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS, with styling replicating the lines of the Kawasaki Z650 four-cylinder of the 70s. The Z650RS complements the current model Z650 and Ninja 650, rounding the trio of Kawasaki middleweight motorcycles.

Power comes from the parallel-twin mill used in the Z650 and Ninja, with liquid-cooling, DOHC and eight-valves producing 68 PS at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm. Gearbox ratios are also identical to the Z650, with six-speeds and chain final drive.

Specifications for braking and suspension have yet to be confirmed for the Z650RS but we assume things will not stray far from the dual-piston brake callipers and twin discs used on the Z650. Accordingly, suspension will be similar, with non-adjustable telescopic fork and preload-adjustable monoshock as is typically found in middleweight motorcycles of this price point.

Fuel capacity is a little lower than the Z650, with the Z650RS carrying only 12 litres of fuel in the tank, compared to the 15 litres of the Z650. Seat height is a little taller, at 820 mm for the Z650RS compared to 790 mm for the Z650 naked sports.

There are three colour options on offer for the 2022 Kawasaki Z650 – Candy Emerald Green, Metallic mooniest Grey/Ebony and Metallic Spark Black. For Malaysia, there is no indication if the 2022 Kawasaki motorcycles will be brought into Malaysia, with little to no news of developments in Kawasaki distribution in this country after the takeover by Modenas in 2020.