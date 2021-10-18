In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 18 October 2021 10:00 am / 2 comments

BMW has said it will be ready for any ban on internal combustion engine (ICE) cars from 2030 onwards, according to its CEO Oliver Zipse. This comes as the European Union is set to propose that all vehicles sold in Europe are to be zero-emissions from 2035.

“We will be ICE-ban ready. If a region, a city, a country gets the idea of banning ICEs, we have an offering,” Zipse told a conference in the town of Nuertingen, near Stuttgart, as reported by Reuters. “The BMW Group is not worried about this. Whether it’s a good idea is another question… but we will have an offering,” he added.

The German automaker, together with Mercedes-Benz, has yet to set a date on when it will become an all-electric brand, unlike companies like Volkswagen, General Motors and Volvo. The BMW Group previously laid out its roadmap for the coming years, which will see an increase in the number of electric vehicle offerings, with the goal of at least 50% of deliveries to be EVs by 2030.

While the EU’s proposal places 2035 as a target date, member countries like Norway and Denmark are looking to ban ICE car sales before then. Currently, BMW’s EV portfolio consists of the iX, iX3 and i4, with more set to arrive in the next few years, including those based on a dedicated EV-first architecture dubbed the Neue Klasse.