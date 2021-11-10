In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 10 November 2021 11:46 am / 0 comments

Images of the new Ford Mondeo have appeared on the website for the Chinese ministry for industry and information, where the leaked details reveal the fastback four-door’s exterior and equipment details.

As denoted by the badging on its bootlid, the Mondeo nameplate carries on in China as the D-segment model will be discontinued in Europe early next year, calling time on the Mondeo’s run as Ford’s first ‘world car’ designed for global markets since 1993.

Viewed from its front, the Mondeo is shown here to bear more than a passing resemblance to the Evos that has been developed by a mostly China-based team. The headlamp assemblies, grille and license plate mount appear identical to those on the Evos, albeit with a lower intake trim that continues outwards and vertically upwards, depending on trim specification. There are also three versions of lower rear bumper trim shown.

Three versions of its front end fascia have been depicted, along with two roof layouts; a regular sunroof, as well as a full-length panoramic setup. Three versions of roof and window trim are shown here, too, with the regular body-coloured finish joined by a two-tone selection of a black roof and pillars, with either chrome or black window surrounds.

In terms of rolling stock, the China-market Mondeo is shown here to be offered with a choice of four alloy wheel designs. All are of the double-five spoke variety, with two of the quartet being of a two-tone, machined-face finish. Within its wheelbase, a selection of lower door edge trim options in black or grey are shown, while the bootlid can be topped with a small spoiler. An ‘ST Line’ badge likely denotes the sportier trim options on show here.

According to data sourced from Chinese site Sohu, the 2022 Mondeo is marginally larger than the outgoing model; the new car measures 4,935 mm long, 1,875 mm wide and 1,500 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,945 mm. By comparison, the outgoing Mondeo measures 4,935 mm long, 1,852 mm wide and 1,470 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm.

Powertrain selection for the Mondeo will be comprised of 1.5 litre and 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engines, the latter to be the same 234 hp/376 Nm unit as in the Evos. These will send their outputs to the driven wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The interior has yet to be revealed, though it can be expected to bear at least some resemblance to that of the Evos. That means the possible sharing of dashboard architecture, which in the Evos features a nearly full-width instrument panel measuring 1.1 m wide, pairing a 12.3-inch with a 27-inch 4K-resolution touch screen.

There is yet to be official confirmation of the new Mondeo’s China launch date, though with the complete vehicle sighted in these government filings, its debut shouldn’t be too far off. What do you think of this upcoming Ford Mondeo?