In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 15 November 2021 11:14 am

Perodua has continued to release teasers for its 2022 Myvi facelift and two short videos popped up over the weekend. One touts “Modern technology” and “Best in class fuel efficiency”, while the other shows “Youthful design” and “Iconic style”. Both end with a call to book “The Next Standard”, which is the refreshed Myvi’s tagline.

The first video with the male talent shows red air con vent surrounds, and the new steering wheel’s right spoke. As seen before, the steering is from the Ativa, and the right spoke has a D-pad for adaptive cruise control, which is a surprising feature for a sub-RM60k car. Also seen is a Power button for the expected CVT gearbox and button for the trip meter. In the Ativa, “Trip” is on the left spoke.

Also seen here is the new instrument panel that’s lighted up. There’s a sporty red theme going on and between the two dials is a new full-height multi-info display, an upgrade in both size and appearance. There are some circular graphics too, and we’ve previously seen a welcome graphic with the Myvi’s face.

Take a closer look at the tachometer and you’ll see a green A emblem within – that’s auto high beam, another new feature. When turned on, AHB will auto dip the high beam when it detects oncoming traffic, so you don’t have to manually on/off with the stalk.

One rung up is Adaptive Driving Beam. Available in the Ativa H and AV, the Audi Matrix LED-style system “cuts out” oncoming vehicles when high beam is on, instead of dipping the high beam completely as AHB does. We’ll see if the Myvi gets AHB or ADB. In any case, it’s an upgrade.

Moving on to the next video, we get to see the Myvi’s new seats, which will sport lots of red on the centre section and the outline. Likely to be reserved for the AV, these red seats continue the red theme seen on the AC vents and meter panel.

After that, we get a good look at the Myvi’s new front and rear bumpers. There’s a larger and deeper grille, with a slim chrome strip that runs under the Perodua badge and into the headlights, which have been “cut” at the end that meets the grille. The front bumper features sharper contours around the downturned centre air intake, which gives the face a sharp X shape. There are vertical LED DRLs at the bumper’s edges.

Not highlighted here, but the Myvi AV’s gloss black lip now has a silver centre section, almost like a skid plate-like trim on SUVs.

Vertical vents on the rear bumper match the LED strips in front. We’ve already seen from spyshots that the tail lamps and 15-inch two-tone rims are unchanged. The video ends with a close up outdoor look at the headlamps – the new arrow head can be seen clearly here. Also, the LED strips are seen shining in the day, confirming that they are indeed DRLs, a P2 first. For a full view of the car, check out the spyshots below, and Theo Chin’s “studio pics”.

No explicit mention of the expected change from 4AT to CVT yet, although the improved claimed fuel consumption – from 21.1 km/l (1.3L) to 22.2 km/l is a strong hint. The Dual VVT-i NR engines are modern units and are expected to continue unchanged. The confirmed new variants are the top 1.5 AV, 1.5 H, 1.5 X as well as two 1.3 G variants. All are automatic – P2 has discontinued the unpopular base 1.3L manual version.

In the Ativa, Perodua Smart Drive Assist (PSDA) includes the latest ASA 3.0 plus Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Control and Blind Spot Monitor. The PDSA umbrella also includes Parking Assist (front/rear sensors, reverse camera, rear cross traffic alert) and Headlamp Assist (Auto High Beam or Adaptive High Beam, depending on variant). We’ll see which Myvi variant gets what in due time.

Six colours are available. There’s the 2020-onwards Electric Blue, Ivory White, Glittering Silver, Lava Red, Granite Grey and the new hero Cranberry Red colour. The latter is reserved for the AV, which cannot be had with Lava Red. Granite Grey is not available for the base 1.3 G.

The 2022 Perodua Myvi facelift will be priced from RM45,700 to RM58,800, on-the-road in Peninsular Malaysia without insurance. Prices include SST exemption, which has been extended to June 30, 2022. If you remove the discontinued 1.3 MT, the previous price range was from RM43,029 (1.3 G AT) to RM52,697 (AV), which means that there’s a slight price increase to go along with the new tech/features. Just around the corner now…