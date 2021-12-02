In Bikes, International Bike News, SYM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 December 2021 1:34 pm / 0 comments

Getting some major updates is the 2022 SYM Jet X TCS, replacing the SYM Jet 14 in Europe. For the coming model year, the Jet X TCS receives traction control and keyless start, while two-channel ABS is standard equipment.

The Jet X TCS is powered by a 149 cc, liquid-cooled, OHC, four-valve engine, fed by EFI and CVT transmission getting power to the rear wheel. Power is claimed to be 14.08 hp at 8,500 rpm with 13.5 Nm of torque, which compares against the current model SYM Jet X (RM8,888 in Malaysia) with 12.3 hp at 8,000 rpm and 12 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

Following conventional scooter design, the Jet X TCS offers a relaxed riding position, according to SYM, along with a better ride handling and manoeuvrability. Suspension uses telescopic forks in front and preload adjustable twin shock absorbers at the back.

Full LED lighting in used on the Jet X TCS, including LED DRLs while an LCD instrument panel inside the cockpit displays all the necessary information. A storage compartment inside the front cowl holds a large screen smartphone and is equipped with a Quick Charge 2.0 USB charging port.

Braking is done with a 226 mm diameter front disc and 220 mm rear disc and for the 125 cc version of the Jet X TCS, ABS is omitted, replaced with a combined braking system. Seat height for the Jet X TCS is set at 770 mm while 7.5-liters of fuel is carried in the tank.