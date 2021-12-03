In Local News / By Mick Chan / 3 December 2021 6:11 pm / 0 comments

Shell Malaysia has received the award for best convenience retailing store under the petrol station category from the ministry of domestic trade and consumer affairs (KPDNHEP), presented by prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the Domestic Trade Awards 2020.

The award received by Shell Malaysia was one of 25 award categories, and were presented to various industries including small and medium enterprises (SMEs), fair price stores, franchise, direct selling, retail, e-commerce, media and petrol stations.

The Best Convenience Retailing Store award aims to identify and acknowledge companies with retail outlets which went beyond the provision of consumer items, by developing initiatives to support small local enterprises and by providing help to communities in need, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Shell Malaysia.

To that end, one of the initiatives held by Shell Malaysia was the Realisasi Impianmu Bersama Shell campaign, which aided SMEs by giving them opportunities to expand their businesses through Shell Malaysia’s supply chain, and to supply their products through Shell Select outlets during the month of Ramadan.

In addition, community food boxes were set up with non-governmental organisation Volunteers Unite to facilitate the donation of halal essential dry food items for those in need.

“Throughout the pandemic, our priority has been to support our customers, local businesses and the communities where we live and operate. We are humbled to be able to contribute essential items and assistance to our frontliners and the more vulnerable in our community. We are also continuing to innovate our product offerings to meet the changing needs of our customers,” said Shell Malaysia chairman Ivan Tan.