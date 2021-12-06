In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 December 2021 11:54 am / 1 comment

After going after the small displacement motorcycles, JPJ Penang is now focusing its attention on recalcitrant big bikers. In an operation conducted at the Penang bridge toll plaza and in Georgetown dubbed “High Powered Motorcycle Special Operation”, JPJ Penang performed licence checks and motorcycle inspections to identify miscreants.

During the day-long operation, JPJ found offences relating to not having a ‘B’ licence, ‘fancy’ number plates, exhaust modifications and not having wing mirrors. The operation is intended to reduce the accident rate amongst big bikers as well as educating them on being disciplined road users, practising courtesy while riding and following road rules and regulations.

Riders and pillions were also reminded to adhere to Covid-19 standard operating procedures during group rides. Group rides involving ‘convoys’ are reminded to not cause inconvenience to other road users.